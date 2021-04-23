After missing out on playoffs, Wiregrass Ranch ready to get back

WESLEY CHAPEL Coming off a 48-14 loss against Tampa Bay Technical wasn’t exactly the way Wiregrass Ranch was supposed to end its 2020 campaign. Not at all.
Sitting at 4-4 and still having aspirations to make a deep postseason run, the dream of doing anything in the playoffs came crashing down due to the coronavirus pandemic hitting home. The Bulls ended up having to forfeit its playoff game against East River, thus ending any chances of a deep postseason run.
Now Wiregrass Ranch has an opportunity to get back on the practice field and head coach Mark Kantor knows his team has been itching to get working again.
“Both players and staff were very disappointed,” Kantor said. “It was one of the hardest decisions I have had to make to look at coaches and players eyes and tell them we are done because of this virus. Especially all of the precautions we took to ensure that all of our guys were safe every day.”
Those precautions have led the team on a recourse to taking the field with a chip on their chip shoulder and leading them is quarterback Rocco Becht. Becht holds 14 offers from various Division I schools, with his recruitment ending with a commitment to playing at Iowa State after his high school playing days are over. The soon-to-be senior threw for 1,550 yards and 18 touchdowns last season and the expectations are he could have a bigger fall campaign under center.
“Rocco has taken his off season to another level, Kantor said. "He has risen to the top and we hope all of his work pays off for not only him, but for our team in the fall. Bryson (Rodgers) has done the same as Rocco, raising his level of workouts to another notch. He will continue to develop and become a more well rounded player."
The Bulls will have their work cut out for them in the postseason, as they will take on a very talented Berkeley Prep team that went 7-2 last fall. Kantor knows that he scheduled a tough opponent for the spring but it will only help the Bulls heading into the summer and beyond.
“Berkeley Prep is a well coached, athletic team,” Kantor said. “They have a running back that runs behind his pads and runs downhill. Defensively, they fly around and gang tackle very well. This will be a great challenge for us as we head into the summer."
Spring game: Wiregrass Ranch at Berkeley Prep, May 20
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @avillamarzo.
