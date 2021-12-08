7th annual Pasco County East vs West All-Star Game

The 7th annual Pasco County All-Star Game will be taking place on Friday, December 10 at Sunlake High School and will feature the area's top senior football players. The event, hosted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, has grown in popularity every year and this version of the contest should provide another solid matchup between the West and East squads.
The overall series is tied up at 3-3.
The head coach for the West All-Stars will be Hudson coach Tim Hicks and the East All-Stars will be coaches by Land O’ Lakes coach Trac Baughn. Below are the rosters for the West and East teams.
2021 West All-Stars
Hunter Young, Hudson HS
Ladamien Starks, Hudson HS
Tyler Gauci, Hudson HS
Corbin Dagenais, Hudson HS
Ivan Barahona, Hudson HS
Cole Kanehl, Hudson HS
Vicctor Gouveia, Hudson HS
Tyler Geary, Mitchell HS
Hunter McFarland, Mitchell HS
Adrian Divcic, Mitchell HS
Trey Montgomery, Mitchell HS
Ethan Rice, Mitchell HS
Deomari Thorpe, Mitchell HS
Adam Buonanno, Mitchell HS
Mitch Hammond, Sunlake HS
Daniel Lester, Sunlake HS
Kevin Spillane, Sunlake HS
Owen Campione, Sunlake HS
Quinn Hewitt, Sunlake HS
Zeph Johnson, Sunlake HS
Luis Nunez, Sunlake HS
Quinten Moore, Anclote HS
Daryon James, Anclote HS
Alec Hale, Anclote HS
Gavin Allen, Anclote HS
Ben Norris, Bishop McLaughlin HS
Melvin Rivera, Fivay HS
Steven Carrol, Fivay HS
Nick Monfre, Fivay HS
Zario McCray, Fivay HS
Trenton Hawks, River Ridge HS
Mason Cline, River Ridge HS
Anthony Adams, River Ridge HS
John Finch, River Ridge HS
Tyler Gillespie, River Ridge HS
Ali "Tank" Mumtaz, River Ridge HS
Aiden Schmitz, River Ridge HS
Al Blanton, Gulf HS
Keonte Adams, Gulf HS
Angel Ortiz, Gulf HS
Terrance Henderson, Gulf HS
2021 East All-Stars
Colton Corrao, Cypress Creek HS
Owen Walls, Cypress Creek HS
Kione Roberson, Cypress Creek HS
Dontrell Clerkley, Cypress Creek HS
Andrew Burgess, Cypress Creek HS
Ayden Roysdon, Wesley Chapel HS
Jorden McCaslin, Wesley Chapel HS
Briac Riles, Wesley Chapel HS
Hunter McFarland, Mitchell HS
Jalen Blake, Wesley Chapel HS
Neamiah Morgan, Wesley Chapel HS
Tony Salatino, Wesley Chapel HS
Sebastian Gutierrez, Wesley Chapel HS
Ethan Harper, Wesley Chapel HS
Dylan Chana, Wesley Chapel HS
Xavier Lewis, Land O' Lakes HS
Isaiah Tavo, Land O' Lakes HS
Dermere Jones, Cypress Creek HS
David Alejandro, Land O' Lakes HS (injured)
Nick Kleoppel, Land O' Lakes HS
Hunter Sullivan, Land O' Lakes HS
Javon Jeune, Pasco HS
Cody Tadlock, Pasco HS
Ethan Ayo, Pasco HS (injured)
Elijah Chilbert, Pasco HS (injured)
Dontrevius Jackson, Zephyrhills Christian
Austin Henderson, Zephyrhills Christian
Adrian Miller III, Zephyrhills Christian
Demetri Whitehead, Zephyrhills Christian
Reggie Pry, Zephyrhills Christian
Donnie Lloyd, Zephyrhills Christian
Christian Loaiza, Wiregrass Ranch HS
Logan Ridolph, Wiregrass Ranch HS
Tucker Schwab, Wiregrass Ranch HS
Nate Kidd, Wiregrass Ranch HS
Abram Beer, Wiregrass Ranch HS
Steven Prevaux, Wiregrass Ranch HS
Tymar McKever, Zephyrhills HS
Jackson Rivera, Zephyrhills HS
Jalen Thomas, Zephyrhills HS
Willie Queen, Zephyrhills HS
TJ Jackson, Zephyrhills HS
Theotis Smith, Zephyrhills HS
Malachi Johnson, Zephyrhills Christian
Maquire Neal, Zephyrhills HS
Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him at @avillamarzo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.