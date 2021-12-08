7th annual Pasco County East vs West All-Star Game
Credit: Pasco All-Star Game website

The 7th annual Pasco County All-Star Game will be taking place on Friday, December 10 at Sunlake High School and will feature the area's top senior football players. The event, hosted by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, has grown in popularity every year and this version of the contest should provide another solid matchup between the West and East squads.

The overall series is tied up at 3-3. 

The head coach for the West All-Stars will be Hudson coach Tim Hicks and the East All-Stars will be coaches by Land O’ Lakes coach Trac Baughn. Below are the rosters for the West and East teams.  

2021 West All-Stars

Hunter Young, Hudson HS                                                                   

Ladamien Starks, Hudson HS                                                                 

Tyler Gauci, Hudson HS

Corbin Dagenais, Hudson HS                                                                 

Ivan Barahona, Hudson HS                                                                    

Cole Kanehl, Hudson HS                                                                        

Vicctor Gouveia, Hudson HS                                                                  

Tyler Geary, Mitchell HS                                                                        

Hunter McFarland, Mitchell HS                                                              

Adrian Divcic, Mitchell HS                                                                      

Trey Montgomery, Mitchell HS                                                              

Ethan Rice, Mitchell HS                                                                          

Deomari Thorpe, Mitchell HS

Adam Buonanno, Mitchell HS                                                                

Mitch Hammond, Sunlake HS                                                                

Daniel Lester, Sunlake HS                                                                      

Kevin Spillane, Sunlake HS                                                                    

Owen Campione, Sunlake HS                                                                

Quinn Hewitt, Sunlake HS                                                                      

Zeph Johnson, Sunlake HS                                                                    

Luis Nunez, Sunlake HS                                                                        

Quinten Moore, Anclote HS                                                                    

Daryon James, Anclote HS                                                                    

Alec Hale, Anclote HS                                                                            

Gavin Allen, Anclote HS                                                                        

Ben Norris, Bishop McLaughlin HS                                                        

Melvin Rivera, Fivay HS                                                                          

Steven Carrol, Fivay HS                                                                          

Nick Monfre, Fivay HS                                                                            

Zario McCray, Fivay HS                                                                          

Trenton Hawks, River Ridge HS                                                              

Mason Cline, River Ridge HS                                                                  

Anthony Adams, River Ridge HS                                                            

John Finch, River Ridge HS                                                                    

Tyler Gillespie, River Ridge HS                                                              

Ali "Tank" Mumtaz, River Ridge HS                                                        

Aiden Schmitz, River Ridge HS                                                              

Al Blanton, Gulf HS                                                                                

Keonte Adams, Gulf HS                                                                          

Angel Ortiz, Gulf HS                                                                              

Terrance Henderson, Gulf HS                                                                

2021 East All-Stars

Colton Corrao, Cypress Creek HS 

Owen Walls, Cypress Creek HS 

Kione Roberson, Cypress Creek HS                                                 

Dontrell Clerkley, Cypress Creek HS 

Andrew Burgess, Cypress Creek HS  

Ayden Roysdon, Wesley Chapel HS 

Jorden McCaslin, Wesley Chapel HS 

Briac Riles, Wesley Chapel HS 

Hunter McFarland, Mitchell HS   

Jalen Blake, Wesley Chapel HS 

Neamiah Morgan, Wesley Chapel HS 

Tony Salatino, Wesley Chapel HS 

Sebastian Gutierrez, Wesley Chapel HS 

Ethan Harper, Wesley Chapel HS                                    

Dylan Chana, Wesley Chapel HS 

Xavier Lewis, Land O' Lakes HS 

Isaiah Tavo, Land O' Lakes HS 

Dermere Jones, Cypress Creek HS 

David Alejandro, Land O' Lakes HS (injured) 

Nick Kleoppel, Land O' Lakes HS  

Hunter Sullivan, Land O' Lakes HS  

Javon Jeune, Pasco HS   

Cody Tadlock, Pasco HS    

Ethan Ayo, Pasco HS (injured)   

Elijah Chilbert, Pasco HS (injured)   

Dontrevius Jackson, Zephyrhills Christian 

Austin Henderson, Zephyrhills Christian 

Adrian Miller III, Zephyrhills Christian 

Demetri Whitehead, Zephyrhills Christian 

Reggie Pry, Zephyrhills Christian  

Donnie Lloyd, Zephyrhills Christian 

Christian Loaiza, Wiregrass Ranch HS 

Logan Ridolph, Wiregrass Ranch HS 

Tucker Schwab, Wiregrass Ranch HS 

Nate Kidd, Wiregrass Ranch HS   

Abram Beer, Wiregrass Ranch HS  

Steven Prevaux, Wiregrass Ranch HS  

Tymar McKever, Zephyrhills HS 

Jackson Rivera, Zephyrhills HS 

Jalen Thomas, Zephyrhills HS

Willie Queen, Zephyrhills HS                                                             

TJ Jackson, Zephyrhills HS

Theotis Smith, Zephyrhills HS

Malachi Johnson, Zephyrhills Christian

Maquire Neal, Zephyrhills HS

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him at @avillamarzo.