TRINITY — It’s been one heck of a ride for Mitchell High head softball coach Scott Bisbe, and he nearly ended it out on top. The longtime bench boss is retiring and this playoff run was the last for Bisbe.
The Mustangs reached the Class 6A state semifinals in Bisbe’s final season, but they came up just short in making him a state champion. Mitchell ended up losing 3-2 to Doral Academy in the state semifinals.
The loss marked the end of one of the top coaching careers in Pasco County.
Bisbe coached for 26 seasons and racked up nine Sunshine Athletic Conference coach of the year awards along with two region titles and two final four appearances.
Missing from his long tenure at the helm for Mitchell is a state championship, but Bisbe has overseen plenty of clubs that were worthy of a crown and 2022 may have been the closest he had come yet. Doral Academy ended up losing 1-0 to Melbourne in the Class 6A state championship game, giving the Mustangs a remainder they were that close.
Bisbe leaves at a time where Mitchell should remain a perennial contender to win a district championship, along with potential to reach the region final and even state.
There’s something about Bisbe wearing the straw hat coming out of the dugout to talk to his team. Retiring on top would’ve been a fairy tale story, but being on the precipice of a state title will be one of the only things that eluded him, and that’s quite alright.
