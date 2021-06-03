16th annual Anthony Becht football camp starting up

WESLEY CHAPEL — Former NFL’er and current Wiregrass Ranch assistant coach Anthony Becht is hosting his 15th annual youth football camp and it will take place at Wiregrass Ranch High School starting on June 7.
Becht, who formerly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, is holding the 10th youth camp he has had in the state of Florida and 16th overall. Signups are still ongoing for those interested in joining next week's camp.
“This is my 16th year, 10th in Tampa, having my youth football camp,” Becht said. “It’s always been important to my wife and I to give back to the community and help develop young student/athletes.”
“The camp has been a vehicle for us and my unbelievable sponsors to also give back to my high school in Philadelphia and now my son Rocco’s high school as well," Becht continued. "Teaching football is one thing but delivering life skills from our NFL players and guest speakers every year is priceless."
From information gathered in the camp flier, the daily sessions will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., June 7-9, at Wiregrass Ranch High. The camp is geared towards children grades 1-8 who are driven to learn the game and have fun.
Becht’s son, Rocco, currently plays at Wiregrass Ranch and is preparing for his senior season at the helm as a quarterback. Rocco has already committed to playing college football at the University of Iowa State. The younger Becht had a very good showing in the spring against Berkeley Prep, throwing for four touchdowns in a loss.
