11th annual Ulrich Classic takes place Saturday

WESLEY CHAPEL — The 11th annual Ulrich Classic takes place tomorrow, Jan. 8, at Wiregrass Ranch High School and 12 high school boys basketball teams from around the Tampa Bay area are taking part.
The tournament includes host Wiregrass Ranch, Land O’ Lakes, Clearwater, Armwood, Leto, Sumner, Clearwater Central Catholic, Wharton, Wesley Chapel, Plant City, Freedom and Springstead. Games will start at 10 a.m. and last until 7 p.m. throughout the day.
Below are the results of the tournament the last six years it’s been held.
2021 Ulrich Family Classic Results: Academy at the Lakes defeated Pasco 69-51, Sumner defeated Gulf 67-45, Armwood defeated Mitchell 72-70, Leto defeated Wesley Chapel 64-52, Steinbrenner defeated Land O'Lakes 56-48, Wiregrass Ranch defeated Countryside 80-55
2020 Ulrich Classic Results: Leto defeated Bishop McLaughlin 73-62, Clearwater Central Catholic defeated Gulf 73-44, Armwood defeated Mitchell 79-71, Wesley Chapel defeated Steinbrenner 68-52, Land O'Lakes defeated Tampa Prep 70-53, Wiregrass Ranch defeated Countryside 62-56
2019 Ulrich Classic Results: Wiregrass Ranch defeated Countryside 62-56, East Lake defeated Wesley Chapel 75-45, Clearwater Central Catholic defeated Mitchell 74-61, Land O'Lakes defeated Steinbrenner 68-52, Gulf defeated Bishop McLaughlin 71-63
2018 Ulrich Family Classic Results: Countryside defeated Wiregrass Ranch 69-65, Ridgewood defeated Alonso 78-66, Wesley Chapel defeated Steinbrenner 76-54, East Lake defeated Mitchell 80-47, Clearwater Central Catholic defeated Land O'Lakes 49-41
2017 Ulrich Family Classic Results: East Lake defeated Mitchell 44-41, Land O'Lakes defeated St. Petersburg Catholic 72-33, Wiregrass Ranch defeated Brandon 70-52, Alonso defeated Zephyrhills 63-54, Ridgewood defeated Countryside 73-49
2016 Ulrich Family Classic Results: Zephyrhills defeated St. Petersburg Catholic 71-60 (OT), Gaither defeated Ridgewood 67-63, Brandon defeated Wiregrass Ranch 64-59, Countryside defeated Mitchell 65-53, East Lake defeated Land O'Lakes 50-46
