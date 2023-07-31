BROOKSVILLE — In the movie “Oppenheimer,” there’s a scene where the atomic bomb is tested in New Mexico.
The “gadget” goes off in a blaze of blinding light that almost instantaneously hits the people watching. Several seconds later, the people are hit with a shock wave.
In a way, that’s how social media works and how new and rumors are spread — at the speed of light — while the school district has been responding at the much slower speed of sound.
That’s why Superintendent John Stratton said he wants a Director of Communications who can respond quickly to social media posts no matter when they appear, and possibly even stop his or her car to generate a response.
According to agenda documents, “the Board (should) approve the job description updates for Director of Communications for the increased roles played in communications with regards to school safety, supervise staff to monitor and analyze social media, insuring timely notifications, develop and maintain guidelines for consistency of all forms of communication, insuring accuracy, and marketing.”
In addition, the district now will need to hire two attorneys, since current board attorney Nancy Alfonso has announced that she’s leaving in October, and the district’s current motion was for a job description for a staff counsel.
Both items were pulled from the consent agenda.
Communication breakdown
The debate over the director of communications ranged across a variety of issues, including board member Shannon Rodriguez’s complaints that things are being said about her and her daughter on social media.
Some of the communication responsibilities in a crisis have been moved to the job description for the Assistant Director for Safe Schools, which was approved in the consent agenda.
“In all honesty, the person that’s managing a crisis — whether it be the assistant director, the director or both, for that matter — should not then be the person that’s responsible for notifying and keeping everybody updated,” Stratton said. “I liken it to a principal of a school, that if they’re in the middle of something, they’re not the one that’s notifying parents, notifying district, keeping everybody in the loop.”
This position would be on-call all the time and should be paid at that level for the amount of work and the amount of notifications expected. They would be expected to pull over to the side of the road on the way to work, the way home, on vacation, on holidays, on weekends and at night, he said.
Rodriguez complained about how some of her personal information was mishandled and released.
Stratton said he wanted the position moved to a director level because “what we are asking of this position deserves it now.”
Board Member Mark Johnson said there shouldn’t be a director in a three-person department, and that he wanted it added that the person getting the job have no disciplinary action “to any direct report” in the past six months.
Stratton said that might not be allowable or legal, and wanted the question called. Johnson said Stratton could not call the question, but Board Chairman Gus Guadagnino could.
The motion to approve the job description for director of communications passed 3-2, with Johnson and Rodriguez dissenting.
Legal motions
Johnson said he pulled the request for staff counsel because Alfonso has announced the end of her contract.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea to be looking for two attorneys at the same time,” he said. “So I would like to table this until after a new school board attorney is hired, and then look for a counsel for the district.”
He made a motion and there was a second. The vote to not table it was 3-2, with Johnson and Rodriguez dissenting.
With the matter back on the table, Johnson said it’s hard enough to find one attorney.
“We should wait and do it in sequence,” he said.
Guadagnino had a different view. “I spoke to a couple of attorneys already and they suggested that we move as fast as possible because we can’t operate without an attorney, and she’s going to be gone in three months,” he said of Alfonso.
Johnson disagreed and repeated his previous arguments.
“If we do it, it’s just going to gum up the works and backfire in our face,” he said.
Board Member Susan Duval asked if they have to advertise both at the same time.
Johnson said without a school board attorney, they can’t do quasi-judicial work like expulsions.
Stratton said it’s the board’s choice when and how it advertises. He thought they could move forward with both since the board attorney would be contracted and the staff attorney would be an employee.
“We have the benefit of a board attorney through October,” Stratton said.
Johnson wanted to know what was the rush for a staff attorney, and Stratton said it wasn’t a rush but that the growing district needs a lot of legal decisions made quickly in different areas and they shouldn’t be made by staff and himself.
“We need an attorney that does that,” he said.
An outside attorney would cost $250 to $300 an hour, Stratton said, and that an in-house attorney would not cost as much. Even so, the district still will need specialized outside attorneys, Stratton said.
Rodriguez said the time isn’t right for an in-house counsel and that it’s not fiscally responsible when they’re not fixing the schools, cannot pay for extra bathrooms and make more room.
“It’s their money. It’s not our money,” she said, noting that she answers to the taxpayers while Stratton answers to just five people.
“It’s a want, not a need,” Rodriguez said.
Johnson said he’d be happy if the position was approved with the caveat that it not be filled until after Christmas, he’d be happy. Stratton said that was the board’s prerogative, in which case they would go for replacing Alfonso first.
The motion to approve the job description of staff counsel passed 3-2, with Johnson and Rodriguez dissenting.
In other action
• Johnson said he was “very upset” that the district decided to go with a Tampa company for real estate services instead of a local Hernando County real estate company and was not advised because he was away. He said he knew brokers who wanted to do the work and didn’t get a chance.
“The process was followed exactly as it should be,” Stratton said. He said he told Johnson the week before the bid was going out.
