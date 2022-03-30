BROOKSVILLE — Some inmates at the Hernando Correctional Institute are learning skills as they train adoptable dogs for forever homes.
Hernando County Animal Services and the Hernando Correctional Institution announced the “Heel to Heal” canine obedience training program in a press release.
“The inaugural class will begin with six dogs from HCAS who will live in a dormitory with pre-approved inmate volunteers inside the institution,” the press release said. “The inmate-trainers will provide daily care for the dogs and conduct training under the guidance of a certified canine obedience professional.”
In the eight-week course, the inmate-trainers work with their assigned dogs to complete training milestones and teach a few tricks.
Upon completion of the program, each dog will receive a basic obedience certificate and demonstrate their newly acquired skills during a traditional graduation ceremony.
“I am so excited to have worked with warden Tamera Poynter to bring this great program back to Hernando County,” said HCAS Manager James Terry. “This is truly a win-win; it is great for our animals, great for our adopters and great for the inmates as well.”
Hernando Correctional Institution is a Faith & Character Based (FCB) institution whose programs emphasize the importance of personal, familial and civic responsibility, victim awareness, personal growth, education and peer support.
Through FCB programs, the Florida Department of Corrections works to rehabilitate inmates and have them successfully re-enter the community, the release said.
“Our staff and the entire inmate population are so thrilled to welcome the new dogs and we’re excited for the selected trainers who will participate in the ‘Heel to Heal’ program,” said Poynter. “This partnership provides a gracious opportunity for all involved and allows inmates to gain employment skills through this compassionate and goal-oriented program. The program also allows participants to be contributing members of our community by volunteering to assist our local Hernando County Animal Services.”
Dogs in the program are available for adoption before, during or after completion of the course, but participating dogs must be allowed to complete the course before going home, according to HCAS.
The nonprofit Operation Kindness for Hernando County Animal Services Inc. is sponsoring the first session training fees.
For more information, or to sponsor additional sessions, contact James Terry at 352-796-5062.
There is a wish list, and you can learn more at www.operationkindnesshcas.org/.
