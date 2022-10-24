Couple charged in retail thefts
A man and woman are in custody after they were captured following a chase from a construction site, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
An HCSO sergeant and detective were on patrol when they saw a silver Hyundai Genesis in front of a construction site at 12181 Topaz St. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jeffrey Reardon, 43, was observed trespassing on the property prior to entering the vehicle and fleeing after being ordered by deputies to stop. The vehicle was quickly located abandoned in the area of Cartee Avenue and Keysville Avenue in Spring Hill.
HCSO aviation and drone units assisted in attempting to locate Reardon and a passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Mailynne Billings, 46. Deputies located Reardon and Billings a short time later.
While searching the suspects’ vehicle, deputies located numerous items taken during recent retail thefts from local businesses. A police report stated that during questioning, both suspects confessed to committing numerous retail thefts.
Reardon was charged with resisting an officer without violence, driving while license is suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trespassing and fleeing to elude. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
Billings is charged with resisting an officer without violence. Her bond was set at $1,000.
Additional charges are pending further investigation.
HCSO makes fentanyl bust
A Spring Hill man is in custody on drug and other charges following an investigation that led to his arrest on Oct. 7, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
HCSO’s Vice and Narcotics Unit was notified of a possible narcotics dealer who was selling large amounts of fentanyl in Hernando County. Subsequent investigation revealed that Jacob Spinoza, 49, was living at 6099 Patricia Place in Spring Hill, and was suspected of dealing in the narcotics.
An undercover operation commenced that resulted in numerous narcotics purchases being made. Probable cause was developed for a search warrant and it was executed on Oct. 7.
Spinoza was found in possession of 1.2 pounds of fentanyl with a street value of about $50,000; 2.5 grams of methamphetamine; 130.9 grams of marijuana; 34 Suboxone strips; three firearms with ammunition; drug paraphernalia including digital scales and baggies for packaging narcotics; and $2,610 in cash.
HCSO said Spinoza is a convicted felon and has previously served two prison sentences with the Florida Department of Corrections for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and grand theft.
Spinoza also has previous arrests for the offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, retail theft, battery, possession of cocaine, violation of probation and failure to appear, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Spinoza was placed under arrest and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on the following charges: trafficking in fentanyl (over 28 grams); possession of methamphetamine; person in possession of a structure for the sale of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of ammunition by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana over 20 grams; possession of a new legend drug (2 counts); and possession of drug paraphernalia.
His total bond is $141,000.
Woman critical after 4-vehicle wreck
A four-vehicle accident at the intersection of Lake Lindsey Road and Ponce De Leon Boulevard left a 39-year-old Weeki Wachee woman in critical condition and the driver and passenger of a pickup truck with minor injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
At 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 12, the woman’s SUV was going east on County Road 476 (Lake Lindsey Road) and approaching the intersection of U.S. 98 (Ponce De Leon Boulevard). The second vehicle, a semitractor-trailer, was traveling south on U.S. 98 approaching the intersection of County Road 476. The third vehicle, a pickup, was traveling north on U.S. 98 in the left turn lane, approaching the intersection of County Road 476.
The fourth vehicle, a pickup, was also traveling north on U.S. 98 in the left turn lane, approaching the intersection of County Road 476, directly behind the third vehicle.
From a stop sign and flashing red traffic signal, the SUV entered the direct path of the semitrailer. The impact propelled the SUV into the two vehicles in the left-turn lane of U.S. 98.
The tractor trailer driver, a 57-year-old Floral City man, was not injured.
The driver and passenger in the lead car in the left-turn lane, a 56-year-old Brooksville man and a 55-year-old Spring Hill man, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle in the left-turn lane was not injured.
