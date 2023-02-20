Suspect ingests fentanyl
A theft suspect had to be revived after he ingested fentanyl while being booked at the Hernando County Detention Center.
On Feb. 11 at 1:36 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a retail theft at the Walmart on Commercial Way in Spring Hill. Deputies located the suspect, later identified as Adam Crespo, 37, as he left the store. Deputies said he had several items which he failed to purchase including body spray, perfume, a phone charging cable and a beard trimmer. He also did a price swap on a rolling suitcase. The loss to the store was valued at $174.44.
Video surveillance showed Crespo concealing the items.
Crespo was arrested on a charge of retail theft and was transported to the detention center. During booking into the facility, Crespo removed a clear baggie from his underwear and placed it in his mouth. Shortly after, he removed the baggie from his mouth and became unresponsive. Medical staff administered two doses of Narcan, which helped to stabilize him.
He was taken to an area hospital for additional treatment. The baggie field-tested positive for fentanyl. The total weight of the substance with packaging was 6.7 grams.
Crespo was charged with possessing/introduction of contraband into a jail and possession of a controlled substance.
His bond was set at $7,500.
Man killed in hit-and-run
A 30-year-old Tampa man was killed the evening of Feb. 5 after he was hit by a vehicle on Mariner Boulevard near Little Street, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The vehicle, believed to be a 2017 or newer BMW X-series sport utility vehicle, fled the crash scene, FHP said in its report.
The BMW was traveling north in the outside northbound lane of Mariner Boulevard, south of Little Street, as a Ford F-150 with a car hauler trailer transporting a 2007 Saturn Vue was parked on the sidewalk adjacent to the roadway.
The victim was helping to load and secure the vehicle on the trailer and was standing at the edge of the road.
The BMW collided with the pedestrian as it passed the truck and trailer.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
K-9 alerts deputies to coke
A 33-year-old man was arrested Feb. 2 after a traffic stop at which a K-9 revealed the presence of narcotics in his vehicle, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
At about 11 p.m., a white Ford F-150 was observed speeding near the intersection of Cortez Boulevard and Lockhart Road, in eastern Hernando County. A patrol deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle where the driver, later identified as Clifton Pottberg Jr., 33, appeared extremely nervous while speaking with the deputy.
Deputy Chelsea Reid and her partner, K-9 Chase, responded to conduct a sniff search for illegal narcotics. Chase signaled the presence of narcotics inside of the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a clear baggie that contained a white powdery substance, a digital scale with white powder residue and a $5 bill that also contained white powder residue. Deputies said the white powdery substance inside the clear baggie, and residue from both the scale and $5 bill, field-tested positive for cocaine.
The cocaine weighed 8.9 grams. Additionally $4,540 in cash was located inside of the vehicle.
Deputies said Pottberg also admitted to having concealed more plastic baggies on his person. Pottberg told deputies the baggies in his possession contained Ketamine. The total weight of the substance was 29 grams. This unknown substance was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for further testing.
Pottberg was placed under arrest and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where bond was set at $3,000.
Driver held in hit-and-run
Deputies dispatched to a hit-and-run accident on the morning of Feb. 3 ended up taking a man into custody on several charges, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident took place at the 6600 block of Freeport Drive in Spring Hill. Deputies said after crashing his vehicle into a light pole and two other unoccupied vehicles, the suspect, later identified as Tyler Lane, 30, fled the scene on foot.
Traffic deputies saw Lane running between houses on Lynn Haven Road and found him by a retention pond, where they took him into custody.
Deputies searched Lane and found a black pouch they said contained methamphetamine and a glass pipe. Lane was also found to have an active felony warrant issued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for “dangerous drugs.” Lane was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond.
