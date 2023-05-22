Motorcyclist killed on U.S. 19
A 59-year-old Seminole man was killed on May 13 when his motorcycle collided head-on with a sedan, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The motorcycle was going south on U.S. 19 north of Stahl Drive at about 3 p.m. when it was hit by a sedan driven by a 22-year-old Spring Hill woman traveling north.
For an unknown reason, the motorcycle crossed the center median, entered the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 and collided nearly head-on with the sedan.
The motorcyclist suffering fatal injuries at the scene.
Delaware teen charged in school threat
A 14-year-old Delaware youth is in custody and charged with making a terroristic threat after a local high school student reported receiving two threatening calls.
A 14-year-old Hernando High School student asked to speak to the school resource deputy at 7:05 a.m. on May 16 regarding two phone calls he received the night before from a blocked number. The student said that at 8:48 p.m. and then again at 8:49 p.m., he received calls on his cellphone from an unknown caller who said, “Don’t come to school tomorrow because I’m going to shoot it up.”
Members of the Crime Analysis Unit began working to determine where the phone call originated from, as well as who possibly made the calls. They were able to identify a telephone number belonging to a person living in Delaware.
Deputies proceeded to make contact with officials at the Smyrna Police Department in Delaware. Officials there immediately sent officers to the address associated with the cellphone number. Officers were eventually able to make contact with a 14-year-old male who admitted to making the two phone calls.
The suspect said he was given the telephone number by an online gaming friend who attends Hernando High School, and told officers the phone calls were meant as a prank. The suspect, who is not being identified because he is a juvenile, was arrested by the Smyrna Police Department on a charge of making a terroristic threat.
Deputies in Hernando County were able to use the information provided by the suspect to locate the suspect’s friend, a 16-year-old Hernando High School student. The student said he gave the suspect his friend’s cellphone number to call in as a prank.
The student said the suspect planned to use a voice-changing app to sound like a female and make lewd comments to his friend. The student said he was unaware the suspect made a threat to “shoot up” the school.
That student was not charged in connection with the investigation.
Man accused of preparing firebomb
A man faces charges ranging from child abuse to discharging or placing a destructive device after deputies said a domestic dispute led him to prepare a Molotov cocktail.
Deputies were patrolling in the area of California Street and Narrow Street in Brooksville just before 8:30 p.m. on May 16 when they saw a silver Nissan being driven recklessly in the area.
As the deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver threw something out the window.
The driver, later identified as Ricky Thomas, 34, then pulled over in the area of Orlando Avenue and Chancas Street. Deputies detained him.
Deputies detected a strong odor of gasoline in the vehicle and also on Thomas himself.
Deputies learned that Thomas was previously in a relationship with a female who lives in the general area. Upon making contact with the female, deputies learned that Thomas was parked in her driveway for several hours, harassing her and a juvenile who was also present.
Ultimately, Thomas exited his vehicle and began arguing with the female, deputies said. The juvenile, hearing the argument, got in between Thomas and the female. Thomas then struck the juvenile in the head. After striking the juvenile, Thomas picked up the juvenile from behind and forcefully carried the juvenile toward Thomas’ vehicle. All the while, the juvenile was fighting to get free of Thomas’ grip. Finally, the juvenile broke free and ran into the residence.
Deputies noted several injuries on the juvenile’s body, both from being struck and from being forcefully carried toward the vehicle.
Deputies said that utilizing a gas can that was stored on the property, Thomas filled a plastic water bottle with gasoline. Thomas then added items to create a “wick,” thus creating a Molotov cocktail that he planned to toss onto the female’s property, where he had recently poured gasoline.
Deputies located the Molotov cocktail in the area where they observed Thomas throw something out the car window. Thomas was placed under arrest and charged with child abuse, false imprisonment and discharging or placing a destructive device. He was held on $15,000 bond.
