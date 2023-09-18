Spring Hill driver dies
A 73-year-old Spring Hill man died after an accident the afternoon of Sept. 7, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
While leaving a private driveway onto Golddust Road north of Cobra Street at 2:20 p.m., the driver suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his SUV, which collided with a tree, FHP said.
The driver was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. A 77-year-old Spring Hill woman in the vehicle was not injured.
Man arrested after stealing car
A man was arrested after someone reported a suspect entered a running parked vehicle at a convenience store Sept. 8 and took off, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were dispatched to the Deltona Food Mart, 4132 Deltona Blvd., about 10:22 a.m. Deputies located the vehicle traveling west on Northcliffe Boulevard after it originally headed north on Deltona Boulevard.
A traffic stop was attempted, but the suspect did not stop and fled toward U.S. 19. A pursuit was terminated for safety reasons, but the direction of travel was reported to units.
A detective saw the vehicle on Toucan Trail, then pulling onto a stop at a dead-end road at Sealawn Drive and Aberlys Road. The suspect attempted to run away, but was apprehended.
HCSO said Nicholas Dipietro, 38, admitted to stealing the vehicle to drive around to buy narcotics. He was charged with grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding. Dipietro was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where his bond was set at $4,000.
