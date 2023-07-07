Hernando
#1
Mandalea is a happy-go-lucky gray and white terrier mix, about 2-3 years old, and weighs about 45 pounds. She not only has those beautiful blue eyes that will melt your heart, but she is also fun-loving, playful in the yard, and enjoys affection from volunteers. She is a little shy right now, but not too shy to ask for a treat! Mandalea acclimated quickly to her new surroundings in the yard. She will chase the ball and bring it back almost all of the way. She has only had a few interactions with other dogs, but they have all been positive. We still encourage a meet-and-greet first along with allowing time for her to decompress in your home. We do not know how she is around cats.Please use D#103334479 as her reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet-and-greet, call 352-796-5062.
#2
Tully is an adult terrier mix weighing around 45 lbs. He has been outgoing and playful with volunteers. He is pretty good at walking on leash, with some minor pulling here and there. Tully is an absolute sweetheart, full of tail wags. He has been playful with some of the other dogs, but we recommend meet-and-greats with family dogs for lasting success. Kids and cats are unknown. Please use D#103334935 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet-and-greet, call 352-796-5062.
Pasco
#3
One look into Egon's (ID: A007258) soulful eyes, and you're sure to fall in love! This 8-year-old is about 60 pounds. He can sometimes be wary of strangers, especially men. However, he has a sweet, soft temperament and gives small kisses once he makes a friend. Egon walks well on a leash, listens to corrections, and takes treats gently. He is learning to make friends with other dogs and, so far, has done best with gentle females. He doesn't always like to share, though, so he should be fed separately from any other pups in the home. He also would do best in a home without cats, or with a slow introduction. Egon did test positive for heartworm, and he could use a dental exam. Pasco County Animal Services medical staff would be happy to discuss treatment options with you. This handsome hound had a rough start to life, but he's looking for someone to brighten his days. If that's you, make an appointment today to meet him!
#4
Snickers (ID: A011146) is as sweet as his name suggests! This 7-year-old is nearly 17 pounds and has gorgeous silver fur and stunning green eyes. He is friendly and enjoys being petted. He can even be picked up and carried, though it's not his favorite thing. Snickers previously lived with other cats and dogs and did well with both. Make an appointment today with Pasco County Animal Services to meet him, and you won't regret it!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.