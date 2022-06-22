FHP investigating 2 fatal crashes
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating two fatal accidents, and asks anyone with information to come forward.
In a May 5 crash, a motorcycle heading north on Elland Boulevard approaching Handcart Road at about 10:20 p.m. struck an armadillo, and the driver lost control. The motorcycle overturned and the driver suffered fatal injuries.
The victim was a 45-year-old Zephyrhills man. Those with information may call 813-558-1800.
Meanwhile, authorities continue to look for the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a woman on April 17.
Troopers have released a photo of a grill piece from the vehicle that is believed to have hit the woman. It is believed to come from a Dodge make and model vehicle. Troopers also located numerous silver paint chips at the crash site, indicating the suspect vehicle to be a silver Dodge vehicle, either a sedan or low front-end van.
The vehicle was northbound on U.S. 301 south of Desrosier Road in Dade City when it left the highway, collided with a traffic sign, re-entered the highway, left the highway a second time and struck a 49-year-old Dade City woman who was walking along the grass shoulder. The woman suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene.
Later, while investigating the crash, another driver sped into the crime scene, nearly striking two sheriff’s deputies and running over the legs of the victim from the initial crash.
Andrew Thomas Krummen, 23, of Dade City, was jailed on numerous charges in connection with that incident.
Anyone with information regarding the initial hit-and-run crash is asked to call FHP or Crime Stoppers at *FHP and **TIPS, respectively.
Land O’ Lakes shooting investigated
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at night on June 15 near the Tropical Smoothie in Land O' Lakes near the intersection of State Road 54 and Livingston Avenue.
Just before 8:45 p.m., two juvenile males, ages 16 and 17, were attempting to sell marijuana in the parking lot when they were approached by two male suspects of unknown age wearing ski masks. The juveniles began to drive away and the 16-year-old passenger was shot by a suspect, resulting in minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
The juveniles then drove to the nearby Crunch Fitness while a suspect followed them and continued to shoot at them. The victim who was shot ran inside the fitness center, stating he'd been shot, and sought assistance for his injuries.
The suspects drove away in what is believed to be a dark, older model 4-door Infiniti sedan, possibly an M45. The car was described as having rear-end damage and bungee cords holding the trunk lid closed.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
Man charged with molestation of girl, 14
An adult male is in custody after being arrested and charged on Monday, June 13, with lewd and lascivious molestation of a 14-year-old girl, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.
Craig Hartfield is an independent music/singing coach who was hired as a voice coach for the female victim in the New Port Richey area in October 2021. He is not employed with a school.
The investigation, which PSO began on June 10, revealed that Hartfield sent texts detailing his affection to the victim. After Hartfield was arrested, he said he provided the victim with alcohol, massages and other items.
Though this incident occurred in the New Port Richey area, Hartfield lives in the Brandon area. Hartfield has denied that he had attempted relationships with additional students; however, if you or a loved one may be a victim, contact the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
