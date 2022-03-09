PHSC district board elects leaders
SPRING HILL — The Pasco-Hernando State College District Board of Trustees elected board leaders at a meeting held Feb. 28 at the college’s Spring Hill campus.
In a unanimous decision, trustees John Mitten and Lee Maggard were elected to respectively serve as chair and vice chair of the board.
The terms for both leadership positions will extend through the college’s 50th anniversary celebration, to begin July 1 and conclude on June 30, 2023.
“John Mitten and Lee Maggard are experienced, dedicated board members and exemplary community representatives,” said PHSC President Timothy L. Beard. “Both trustees are passionate about higher education and their leadership will guide the college through our 50th anniversary year.”
Hebrew schools open March 13
HUDSON — Meet Rabbi Ralph Messer and celebrate the launch of a Hebrew Bible college, Children's Hebrew Bible School, and Judeo-Christian Resource Center.
Messer is president and founder of Simchat Torah Beit Midrash, a congregation and school based in Colorado. He has taught the Hebrew roots of the faith to various denominations, cultures, and groups worldwide, and developed the International Center for Torah Studies, a truly unique program facilitating college-style courses in classrooms internationally and online.
The event will be held on Sunday, March 13, at 12029 Majestic Blvd., in Hudson.
Teaching and worship will be at 10 a.m., followed by a ribbon cutting, open house, reception and refreshments from 1 to 3 p.m., and more teaching afterward.
All ages are welcome for all or part of the day. For more information, call 727-233-2620.
Voter registration deadline is March 14
Monday, March 14, is the deadline to register to vote for the April 12 municipal elections in the cities of Dade City, New Port Richey, Port Richey, St. Leo and San Antonio.
Municipal elections are only for voters who reside within the city limits. All three elections’ offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voter registration is also available online at PascoVotes.gov.
Voters who wish to vote in person before Election Day may vote at their respective city halls beginning Monday, March 7.
Democratic Women’s Club forming
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Democratic Women's Club of Florida is starting up a local club in west Pasco County.
The club will meet every second Saturday at the Regency Park Library, 9701 Little Road, New Port Richey. The next meeting will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 12.
Tax collector holding essay contest for high school students
Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano said his office is accepting entries in his annual essay contest for high school students. Entries will be accepted March 28 through April 22. Students enrolled in Pasco’s public/charter, private, parochial, non-public and home school programs are all welcome to participate. The winner will receive a $500 gift card.
In 500 words or less students should answer the question: “Since the 1980s, Pasco County has seen a steady growth in population that now has us nearing 600,000 residents. To accommodate this growth, we have seen many additions made to our county’s general infrastructure (expanded roads, public transportation, additional shopping venues, etc.). What is one addition that has been made that was most beneficial to Pasco County, or what is one addition that you believe should be made to further accommodate our county’s growth?”
Students in public/charter schools should submit their essays to their principal, who will forward all essays to the tax collector’s office. Students in private, parochial, non-public, or home school programs may send their essays directly to Assistant Tax Collector Greg Giordano, c/o Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office, P.O. Box 276, Dade City, FL 33526. Each entry should include the student’s name, school, grade and contact information.
Entries may also be hand-delivered to the tax collector’s office in New Port Richey at 4720 U.S. 19, New Port Richey.
For more information, contact communications specialist Jose Rodriguez Sierra at 727-847-8165, ext. 3826. No essays will be accepted after 5 p.m. on April 22. The winner will be notified by telephone no later than May 13. The winning entrant will also be announced via a media release.
