2022 cleanup collects 45,000 pounds of trash
The 2022 Great American Cleanup proved to be a huge success with volunteers collecting 45,300 pounds of trash throughout Pasco County.
More than 750 volunteers turned out for the March 5 event — clearing public spaces, roadsides, and waterways — covering 43 locations in Holiday, Dade City, Port Richey, New Port Richey, Wesley Chapel, and Hudson.
“We’re thrilled to have a 15 percent increase in volunteers this year over last,” said Keep Pasco Beautiful Coordinator Kristen King. “Our community has a vested interest in keeping our environment clean, and that’s inspiring.”
The 2022 Great American Cleanup by the numbers:
• 45,300 pounds of trash collected
• 43 locations throughout Pasco County
• 761 volunteers
• 2,244 volunteer hours logged
• $64,000 cost benefit (Volunteer Time Value)
Knights of Columbus donate to The Volunteer Way
NEW PORT RICHEY— Our Lady Queen of Peace, Knights of Columbus Council 11680, recently donated $500 to support The Volunteer Way’s Brown Bag Lunch Program.
This program helps the most vulnerable seniors in the community — those with low incomes, homebound, and disabled — who live alone. More than 200 seniors are regularly served by the Brown Bag Lunch Program.
A current major need of the program is for assistance with the increased cost of gas usually covered by the 35 volunteer drivers.
2022 Chasco Ball crowns king and queen
NEW PORT RICHEY —King Pithla Mike Wells and Queen Chasco Shelita Stuart were crowned March 25 at the 2022 Chasco Coronation Ball.
The ball celebrates the outstanding contributions made by members of the community with nominations from not-for-profit organizations. It recognizes two of the nominees with a coronation of King Pithla and Queen Chasco. This year more than 28 people were nominated.
The Chasco Coronation Ball benefits The Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind.
Fasano announces high school essay contest
The office of Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano is accepting entries in his annual essay contest for Pasco County high schoolers until Friday, April 22.
In 500 words or less, students should answer the question: “Since the 1980’s, Pasco County has seen a steady growth in population that now has us nearing 600,000 residents. To accommodate this growth, we have seen many additions
made to our county’s general infrastructure (expanded roads, public transportation, additional shopping venues, etc.). What is one addition that has been made that was most beneficial to Pasco County, or what is one addition that you believe should be made to further accommodate our county’s growth?”
The entrant who writes the winning essay will receive a $500 gift card.
Students in public/charter schools are asked to submit their essays to their principal, who will forward all essays to the tax collector’s office. Students in private, parochial, non-public, or home school programs may send their essays directly to Assistant Tax Collector Greg Giordano, c/o Pasco County Tax Collector’s Office, P.O. Box 276, Dade City, FL 33526. Each entry should include the student’s name., school, grade, and contact information. Entries may also be hand-delivered to the tax collector’s office in New Port Richey at 4720 U.S. 19, New Port Richey 34652.
The winner will be notified by telephone no later than May 13.
Pasco Sheriff’s Office to run summer camps
The Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch Summer Camp is accepting registrations.
The camp runs from June 23-30 and is free for youths ages 10-15.
For more information, go to http://youthranches.org
During each camp session, students will receive hands-on learning about the criminal justice system for five days. Forensic summer camp includes laboratory exercises, demonstrations, and an outdoor crime scene/field recovery. The K-9 and Drone summer camp will allow students to engage in live find, human remains detection and search and rescue training exercises used by law enforcement K-9s. Students will learn how unmanned aerial systems (drones) are used to increase safety and efficiency.
Those interested should visit F1RST's website for qualifications and applications.
Woodie’s Wash Shack plans to grow in Pasco
Woodie’s Wash Shack recently opened new car cleaning facilities in Ballantrae and Lutz as part of the company’s continuing expansion.
Woodie’s is a local, family-owned car wash business. All Woodies operations have a similar look and feel inspired by the surf culture of the 1950s. Business has been brisk at each location indicating customers want to be able to find a Woodies location in a hurry, according to Woodie’s partner and VP of acquisitions, Glen Stygar.
With six locations opened or soon to be opened on State Road 54 in between Zephyrhills and New Port Richey and two additional locations slated for Land O’ Lakes and Hudson, Woodie’s will have eight locations in Pasco County
