Food distribution event
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share and Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution event at the Big Lots parking lot at 4840 Allen Road in Zephyrhills on Thursday, June 23.
It will begin at 9 a.m. It’s first come first served, so come out early.
Amateur radio field day exercise
NEW PORT RICHEY – The Gulf Coast Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise on Saturday-Sunday, June 25-26, at the Millennium Academy, 10005 Ridge Road.
The event is open to the public. Ham operators provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster or emergency, all without needing a cell phone or the Internet.
For more information about Field Day or Amateur Radio, visit http://gulfcoastarc.org.
Candidate town hall
PORT RICHEY — Ask questions of first-time candidates in a town hall scheduled for Monday, June 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Light of The World Tabernacle, 8114 Leo Kidd Ave., Port Richey.
In attendance will be Charles Touseull, a candidate for School Board District 5; Shannon Wittwer, a candidate for the County Commission in District 4; Christie Zimmer, a candidate for the County Commission in District 2; Jayden Cocuzza, a candidate for State Representative in District 56; and Jack Martin, a candidate for U.S. Representative in District 12.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the town hall set to begin at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
Music jams
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. Margarees Jam will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the Association. For information call 727-807-7007.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., from 10 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures, demonstrations, or you can check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Church dinner/dance
PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance on the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music.
Donation is $4. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m.
Call 727-868-5744 for more information.
Christmas in July event
HUDSON — Birthday Fundraiser Inc. will hold its second free community event, Christmas in July, at The Angelus, 12413 Hudson Ave. in Hudson, on Friday, July 8, from 4-7 p.m. The event is part of the charity’s activities to inspire today’s youth to make a positive difference.
Birthday Fundraiser Inc. engages with individuals on ways that they can help others through simple acts of kindness. Featured community organizations include One Blood, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue. A drink station will provide free water bottles, while supplies last. Entertainment includes a large bounce house, six photo spots, snow machine, Santa on vacation, DJ, and variety of games & activities. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site and donating a percentage of their sales to The Angelus.
Donations are still being accepted by local businesses for items featured in the Christmas Gift Raffle.
Details about the raffle can be found on the website XmasInJuly.org and on the Facebook page at facebook.com/BirthdayFundraiserInc. Funds from the raffle will be used to cover administrative costs and event incidentals.
Pasco County Extension workshop
DADE CITY — Join UF/IFAS Pasco County Cooperative Extension Service for a free, Florida First Detector Workshop on Tuesday, July 19.
You’ll receive hands-on instruction by specialists from the UF/IFAS Gainesville Campus.
You can start reporting as a First Detector right away, just by attending this free meeting and receiving your detector kit.
It will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Pasco Extension Office, 36702 State Road 52, Dade City.
Pre-registration is required by July 15, by visiting bit.ly/3Elnmc7.
