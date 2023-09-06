It started with the water.
It always starts with the water.
As every hurricane approaches, the prep work around the house begins with my wife saying we need to go to the store to get water, and me pointing out that we have plenty of water, and my wife asking if I’m sure, and me saying I’m sure, and my wife going to check the four 5-gallon jugs that are filled with water — special water with electrolytes that I filled at a local health food store because regular water will give us all cancer!
Still…
“You need to go get some more water.”
Most people fear hurricanes for the wind, the rain, the lightning, the storm surge, flooding and even the possibility of death.
I fear the fear.
I’m man enough to admit I’d be lost without my wife. She is an over-worried, over-prepared, needs-two-of-everything-just-in-case-one-breaks kinda lady, which most of the time, I appreciate.
But throw in the Weather Channel, a few warnings from our neighbors and a couple of worried calls from her family, and suddenly, she is convinced death is just a few raindrops away.
“Do we need a generator?”
Well, we’ve survived 30 years without one, but sure, let me look.
Is 4,000 watts okay? Will 8,000 watts do? Is $1,000 enough to spend?
“What about something that will power the entire house, for like days?”
So, $12,000 then? Cool. I’m on it.
“Well, since I know you are just humoring me, how about some ice, for the food, for when the power goes out?”
Sure thing, beloved, I’ll run right out and stop at every place that’s out of ice (it turned out to be five….five!) until I find some ice!
“Do we need to go get the kids from Gainesville?”
Sure, Pumpkin, I guess, but they are probably safer there than here. Besides, they have a car, right?
“I don’t want them on the roads, it’s dangerous and they could get killed, so can you go and maybe get killed instead?”
To be fair, that’s not a direct quote, and perhaps I am reading a little into it, but I heard what I heard.
“Will they have enough food?”
Great question, sweetheart. How will they eat? How will the youngest make his way to the cafeteria next door to enjoy the all-you-can-eat meal plan we are paying for? How will the oldest walk down the stairs in his condo and heat up food from the refrigerator stocked with bags of food from the last time we took him to Costco … last week.
(Insert multiple eye roll emojis, like, a whole bunch of them … more … more … okay, that’s good.)
“Can you at least run this sushi bake I made for them to Gainesville? They love sushi bake, and I made an extra one for their friends!”
Absolutely, Sunshine, I would loooove to just “run” this two hours away, but then I would use all the gas you had me just “run” to the convenience store for a few hours ago because the tank was only nine-10ths of the way full.
“Should we get sandbags?”
No.
“How about window shutters?”
Stop.
“Would you consider evacuating to a nearby school?”
I’d rather die.
“How about we spend the night in our nuclear bunker?”
Wait ... do we have a nuclear bunker?
“No … AND THAT IS EXACTLY MY POINT! WHY DON’T WE HAVE A NUCLEAR BUNKER FOR THE HURRICANE OF THE CENTURY?”
(Note: Every hurricane is the Hurricane of the Century).
For the record, relying on my 38-year history of never getting flooded, never having a window blown out, and never losing power for any longer than it would have taken me to figure out how to work a generator anyway is no way to live.
And I admire everyone out there who goes to great lengths to be prepared, even if overly so, even though I probably make you sick.
But we did not lose power, which meant we could keep texting our friends and sharing cottage cheese recipes we saw on TikTok, instead of, you know, talking or reading a book by candlelight.
We did not flood, which we never do, because we live far enough from the coast, although there are multiple palm fronds in our driveway.
Our boys are okay. They slept through the hurricane, naturally. They had a big dinner that afternoon, apparently, and that made them sleepy, so they had to take a nap, and it lasted 12 hours, and by the time they woke up the hurricane was gone.
As for my wife, she’ll be okay. She’s now pricing generators, picking out a cool spot in the garage to store some military rations and ordering batteries and flashlights so the other 10 flashlights we have don’t get lonely.
As for me, I’m a little frazzled but I’ll be okay. Just been sitting here eating two big pans of sushi bake for the last four days, washing it down with electrolyte-infused water, and waiting for the 12 bags of ice I threw into the pool to bring the water temperature down so I can enjoy a nice little swim before I go back to digging the hole that will someday be the best nuclear bunker around.
