Hernando
#1
Choka has been well behaved and calm with volunteers. He accepts pets, loves butt scratches and is a wiggle-butt when excited. He has done well with other dogs. He even met two dogs at the same time through the fence. He was polite, friendly and full of tail wags; however we always recommend meet-and-greets/slow intros and decompression time with family dogs to ensure lasting success. Please use D#103334641 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet and greet, call 352-796-5062.
#2
Our friend Darby will be a perfect companion for a lucky family. He’s 55-60ish pounds and listed as a terrier mix. He came in with a leash attached to his collar, but no owner ever claimed him. We can’t figure out why. He’s fantastic on leash, has been great with volunteers and polite with other dogs (we always recommend meet-and-greets with family dogs to ensure everyone can be friends). Please use D#103334789 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet and greet, call 352-796-5062.
Pasco
#3
Lance (ID: A008244) is a beautiful boy ready for an adopter who understands him. He is nervous at first but will warm up when he realizes you are a friend. He'll rub his face against your hand and arch his back for butt scratches. Lance previously lived with other cats and may do well with another confident kitty that can show him the ropes. This 8-year-old has been diagnosed with a heart murmur, and Pasco County Animal Services staff would be happy to talk with you about managing this. Ask to see Lance today!
#4
T-Bone (ID: A007685) is a shy but sweet boy looking for a soft place to land. This 4-year-old weighs about 50 pounds. He walks well on a leash; sits on command; and takes treats gently. He is a little timid but is learning to make friends with both people and other dogs. So far, he prefers puppy pals that are calm like he is. T-Bone's finder reported he was good with children and rode well in the car. Make an appointment with Pasco County Animal Services today to meet this handsome guy.