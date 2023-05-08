Harley is a nice guy and a joy to spend time around. He was a returned adoption for reportedly getting out of the yard, but no specifics were provided. We have not observed jumping on the fence of our grounds or attempts to escape. He really just wants to sit by your side and watch the shelter goings-on. He is reported to be kid- and all people-friendly, but no ages on kids. At the shelter, he leashes well and walks politely past other dogs barking. He really enjoys butt scratches — it is the way to get his tail really wagging. He is housebroken and knows several commands like “sit,” and he loves a dip in the kiddie pool. To ensure compatibility and success bring in any existing dog for a meeting. Cats are unknown. He is neutered, microchipped, weighs about 65 pounds and is about 4 years old. He is ready to go home with you! Please use D#10330300 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet-and-greet, call 352-796-5062.