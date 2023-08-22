Wherefore art thou, Romeo (A005768)? This lover boy knows "sit," is very attentive, and would likely be quick to learn more commands. He also takes treats gently. He sometimes pulls on a leash, but generally walks well. Romeo is about 3 years old and 60 pounds. takes a little while to warm up to new people but is friendly and sweet once he does. He is playful and likes to run. He's always alert, keeping a watchful eye on his surroundings. Romeo is learning to make friends with other dogs. He may do best with a confident female he could play with or as an only pet. He would also do best in a home with older children or adults only, as he prefers not to share his food. Make an appointment with Pasco County Animal Services today to meet him— and if you have another pup at home, bring them along!