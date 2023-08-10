Meet Willie Wonki. This boy is our resident fire cracker! His legs are deformed but let us tell you what…that doesn’t stop him one bit! Willie Wonki is a very active dog who is still learning what is acceptable behavior around people.
Our volunteers do work with him out in the yards, redirecting with toys because he can be playfully nippy when excited. He will need somewhat of a unicorn adopter. Someone that sees his lively spirit, the innocent look in his eyes and is willing to put in the work to help him be his best self.
Please use the number D#103334889 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet and greet, call 352-796-5062.