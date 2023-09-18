If adoption has been on your mind, you have to come and meet the lovely girl Piper. Her calm and loving demeanor has quickly won the hearts of volunteers. She is likely 3- to 4-year-old and weighs roughly 60 pounds. She is full of kisses and tail-wags. She longs for human affection more than treats or toys. She seems to be a lower-energy pup, but we are still getting to know her. When she isn’t cuddling up next to volunteers, she likes to lay down and watch her surroundings. She seems friendly meeting dogs in the adjoining play yards, but she hasn’t been very interested in play just yet. It’s unknown how she does with cats and kiddos. Please use D#103335760 as her reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet-and-greet, call 352-796-5062.