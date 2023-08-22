We are still searching for a caring, amazing adopter for Dolly and Jack. They have to be adopted together. Dolly is extremely anxious when separated from Jack. They were both adopted from the shelter years ago but sadly found themselves at the shelter through no fault of their own.
Both are people friendly and seem to be friendly with other polite dogs. Meet and greets with family dogs are recommended. Dolly was a Heal to Heel participant years ago and we found out she still remembers some basic commands. Jack is young at heart and more playful than Dolly. We believe them to be around 8 years old. Jack is HW-, Dolly is HW+. That is not a death sentence. There is an affordable option using antibiotics and a monthly HW preventive you can discuss with your vet.
Please use the number D#1030960 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet and greet, call (352) 796-5062.