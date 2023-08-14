Choka has been available since May 11th when his owner dropped him at the shelter saying he was unable to care for him anymore. Choka doesn’t know exactly why his owner dropped him off at the shelter, but he has taken every day in stride. He will gently take a treat and then go back to what he’s doing. Choka is friendly and well behaved with staff and volunteers and has been getting along with dogs without drama or fanfare. However, we always recommend meet and greets because all dogs are different.Please use the number D#103334641 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services.
Palmer is a playful and energetic boy who always seems to be in good spirits. He knows some basic commands and shows that off in exchange for a puperoni! Palmer really REALLY seems to get a kick out of the jolly balls. You can catch him rolling around in the grass in between playtime. Nothing makes him happier than a lot of playtime. He would do well with a family to match his energy. Cats and kiddos are unknown, and because he is new, we are still learning how he likes other dogs. We recommend bringing any family dogs in for a meet and greet before adding Palmer to the family.
Please use the number D#103335317 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services.
If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet and greet, call 352-796-5062.