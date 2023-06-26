Choka has been well behaved and calm with volunteers. He accepts pets, loves butt scratches and is a wiggle-butt when excited. He has done well with other dogs. He even met two dogs at the same time through the fence. He was polite, friendly and full of tail wags; however we always recommend meet-and-greets/slow intros and decompression time with family dogs to ensure lasting success. Please use D#103334641 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services.
Our friend Darby will be a perfect companion for a lucky family. He’s 55-60ish pounds and listed as a terrier mix. He came in with a leash attached to his collar, but no owner ever claimed him. We can’t figure out why. He’s fantastic on leash, has been great with volunteers and polite with other dogs (we always recommend meet-and-greets with family dogs to ensure everyone can be friends). Please use D#103334789 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license.
Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet and greet, call 352-796-5062.