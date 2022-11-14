Meet Togo! He is a handsome husky boy that is around 7 years old. He seems good with dogs, but we recommend a meet-and-greet as always. He weighs around 45 pounds. Togo came into the shelter last month as a stray and nobody has come for him. He’s a very calm boy who just sits in his concrete kennel watching people walk by. People feel it’s “too much to handle” with a deaf dog. He’s far from that. Togo loves his time in the play yard with the volunteers. For a husky, he’s been extremely calm. He loves just sitting by your side soaking up the love he’s given there. A gentle boy who is easy on the leash. Please use D#10332406 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services, 352-796-5062. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville.