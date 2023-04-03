She should have been named Sweetness, because she will return your love in spades. Sweetmess is a small girl, weighing in at 30 pounds. She likes to spend her time outside sunbathing and getting loved. She has been very well-mannered with volunteers at play time, she walks well on leash, and is a very mellow girl who would most likely enjoy being a couch potato. Sweetmess has shown tendencies around food, commonly known as resource guarding. This may or may not continue at home but to be safe, only an adopter who is educated and experienced with this will be allowed to adopt her. We are inundated with dogs every day so if you want to come meet Sweetmess, please email the shelter coordinator TJ Armstrong at tarmstrong@co.hernando.fl.us and let him know you are interested in her (ID# 103333750) and show up Thursday between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.