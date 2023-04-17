Beth

Beth is a female terrier mix and a cuddle enthusiast. Volunteers love spending time with her. She is dog- and kid-friendly and is happy to participate in play or training. While the shelter was getting new insulation, she was in a boarding facility. They learned she is crate-trained and also a bit of a gymnast. Beth was able to climb a 6-ft fence to get to her favorite trainer. We recommend Beth not be left unattended in a yard unless you train her otherwise.

Please use D#103333347 as her reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet-and-greet, call 352-796-5062.
Star

Star is a female mixed breed. This girl is very good on leash, and is a very gentle dog. She is treat-motivated, which is good for training at home. She seems housebroken and knows “sit” and “paw.” She has really soft ears for rubbing. Please use D#103334173 as her reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet and greet, call 352-796-5062.

 