Armani wanted to celebrate Fourth of July this year in a handsome bandana! Most likely you have heard of the iconic luxury brand, but now let us introduce you to one of our iconic shelter dogs! Armani is outgoing and friendly. He is a terrier mix. He is energetic, athletic and confident. He is always down to chase a ball you throw his way, and he is very eager to give paw for a treat. He really likes treats! He will need an owner that will take time to train him. We estimate Armani to be between 2 and 3 years old, and roughly 60 pounds. We aren’t sure about other dogs or cats yet, so bring everyone down to meet this handsome fella. We do not recommend kids until he gets more training. Please use D#103334464 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services.
Meet Milo! He is a 6- or 7-year-old terrier mix weighing in around 45 pounds. A volunteer told us he was a very happy boy. He enjoyed splashing around in the kiddie pool, even putting his face under the water! He is a superstar at fetch. Whether it’s a frisbee or a tennis ball, this boy wants to play. He will catch what you throw in mid-air, and he will drop it right at your feet. He is in good spirits and happy to get attention (and treats). He is full of tail wags. It does appear that fleas took a toll on his body. He has some hair loss on his back. Nothing that won’t grow back, but it will be important he gets monthly preventives due to a reported allergy. Milo needs a home with no small dogs. Cats are unknown. He seemed friendly yesterday with the other dogs, but we always recommend meet-and-greets with any existing dogs. Please use D#103335191 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services.
If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet and greet, call 352-796-5062.