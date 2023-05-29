Lola’s an itty bitty pitty mix, weighing in at around 30-35 pounds. I know you’ve heard of the term “stranger danger” right? Lola’s adopter reported she was trying to bite new people (but she did not actually bite anyone). Our advice to someone interested in Lola is to let her be her. Not ALL dogs are social. You don’t have to force a dog to be social just because YOU want them to be. Let her be who she is, and she should build confidence naturally and start to open up. Then if you must, slowly teach her that strangers are not going to hurt her. Some dogs have to be comfortable in their own environment, before being comfortable with strangers. Please use D#103333751 as her reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet-and-greet, call 352-796-5062.