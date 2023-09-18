My name is Schnitzel. As you can see, I am an older guy but I still have lots of love to give. The good thing about being older is that, well, I like to sniff around the yard and then take a nice long nap, maybe under your hammock or on the porch with you. I likely won’t be chewing up your shoes or ransacking the house. I think I would enjoy watching Jeopardy but probably won’t know most of the answers, er, questions. I am willing to learn with gentle guidance.
My bones are a little creaky when I first get up so I would greatly enjoy the comfort of a soft dog bed. Most folks like the younger pups but I go for wisdom over looks every time! If you want to visit me, please let the nice folks at the counter know you are here to see me.
Please use the number D#103335887 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet and greet, call 352-796-5062.
If adoption has been on your mind, you have come meet our lovely girl Piper. Her calm and loving demeanor has quickly won the heart of volunteers. She is likely 3-4 y/o and roughly 60 pounds. She is full of kisses and tail wags. She longs for human affection more than treats or toys. She seems to be a lower energy pup, but we are still getting to know her. When she wasn’t cuddling up next to us, she likes to lay down and watch her surroundings.
She seems friendly meeting dogs in the adjoining play yards, but she hasn’t been very interested in play just yet. Cats and kiddos unknown.
Please use the number D#103335760 as her reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services.
