Goober came in as a stray and during her stay at the shelter, she has fast become a volunteer favorite. She loves time in the yard to play with toys, especially her ball. She loves belly rubs! Goober has been dog-selective, so we highly recommend a meet-and-greet first. She was in a play yard next to Rocky, a high-energy male, and they were licking each other thru the fence without any aggression. She has not been around cats. She is still working on her leash manners, but volunteers say she is already starting to improve. Some volunteers even noted that she has been easy on leash lately. She is approximately 3-5 years old, and weighs 65 pounds, but is a little heavy from all the cookies. Please use D#10333158 as her reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services.
This abandoned cat is a domestic short hair, brown tabby male. He was found by a citizen abandoned with a carrier on Portage Path. If you’re looking for company, he may be a good fit for your home! Please use C#103333816 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services. If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet and greet, call 352-796-5062.
