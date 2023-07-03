Mandalea is a happy-go-lucky gray and white terrier mix, about 2-3 years old, and weighs about 45 pounds. She not only has those beautiful blue eyes that will melt your heart, but she is also fun-loving, playful in the yard, and enjoys affection from volunteers. She is a little shy right now, but not too shy to ask for a treat! Mandalea acclimated quickly to her new surroundings in the yard. She will chase the ball and bring it back almost all of the way. She has only had a few interactions with other dogs, but they have all been positive. We still encourage a meet-and-greet first along with allowing time for her to decompress in your home. We do not know how she is around cats. Please use D#103334479 as her reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services.
Tully is an adult terrier mix weighing around 45 lbs. He has been outgoing and playful with volunteers. He is pretty good at walking on leash, with some minor pulling here and there. Tully is an absolute sweetheart, full of tail wags. He has been playful with some of the other dogs, but we recommend meet-and-greats with family dogs for lasting success. Kids and cats are unknown. Please use D#103334935 as his reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services.
If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet-and-greet, call 352-796-5062.