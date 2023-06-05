Jack and his friend Dolly need a home, and if they could remain together that would be great — but separate is OK, too. Jack and Dolly found themselves at the shelter after the discovery of their deceased owner. They are nice dogs, seniors, who could use some leisurely daily walks to help them lose some weight. They are both good leash-walkers and handled dogs baths like champs. They have some age-related wear and tear, but losing weight will help their activity levels. Just good kids, down on their luck. We do not know how they are with cats. Bring in kids and pups for a meet-and-greet. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, vaccines and microchips. Please use D#1030452 as Jack’s reference code when calling Hernando County Animal Services.
If you are a Hernando County resident, you will also receive a free one-year county license. Hernando County Animal Services is at 19450 Oliver St. in Brooksville. To schedule a meet-and-greet, call 352-796-5062.