A 37-year-old Florida doctor who thought she was in perfect health today is living proof that colon cancer can strike those who least suspect it and in ways most never imagined.
The healthcare community recognizes March as National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital spokeswoman Katie Stacy said in a press release.
HCA Florida Healthcare operates several gastroenterology centers in Florida, where doctors focus on the treatment of diseases of the digestive system.
Screening is considered a free preventive measure under most insurance providers and is typically covered at no cost to the patient.
In August 2022, seemingly out of nowhere, Dr. Lauren Juyia of Palm Harbor first noticed the feel of bulging masses when she pressed on her pelvis.
“It felt the same as a 16-week pregnancy,” she said. She is a physician board certified in obstetrics and gynecology.
An exam at HCA Florida Oak Hill in Brooksville detected ovarian masses up to 24 centimeters in size. Doctors at HCA Florida Trinity Hospital removed the masses for evaluation in post-operative pathology.
No one expected the news that followed. The young mother of two had colon cancer, another stark reminder the disease can strike those in their younger years.
“I’m the lowest-risk person you could imagine,” she said. “I’m active, a non-smoker, and a lifelong vegetarian with no family history of colorectal cancer. You can imagine my shock when I heard the news.”
Fewer than 5% of colon cancers metastasize to the ovaries. In most cases, colorectal cancer cells can break away from the original tumor and travel through the blood to the liver.
Juyia began five-hour outpatient infusions every other week for 12 weeks. Midway into her 12 rounds of chemotherapy, tests revealed no evidence of colon cancer with the exception of an inactive, 1.2-centimeter tumor. She joined smiling doctors and nurses to ring her end-of-treatment bell on March 13.
At the end of March, she’ll undergo surgery to have the inactive tumor removed.
Now with a chance to reflect on her emotional journey, Lauren’s message is clear.
“Any symptoms that persist for more than two weeks should be checked out by your doctor,” she said. “Recognize the opportunity to get screened for anything that’s recommended. Don’t squander that opportunity and most of all, be aware.”
