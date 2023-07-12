Yates, Barbara L.

Yates, Barbara L., 74, of Spring Hill, FL passed in her sleep on July 5, 2023. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband of 44 years, Robert. She loved to keep her mind sharp with crossword puzzles and trivia. She enjoyed watching her favorite tv shows and snuggling with her long-time fur baby Jack. She looked forward to her yearly vacations with her besties at the beach. Going out to lunch and spending time with her daughters was a highlight for her as well. Barbara left behind 2 daughters, Cassie and Nikki. She enjoyed her grandkids, Erika, Victoria, Taylor, Jordan, Jacob, and Hunter. Her 8 great grandkids always brought her joy. We will all deeply feel the void her departure has left. We love that she will finally be reuniting with the ones she missed so dearly while here on earth.