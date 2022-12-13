Thomas L. Perry, of Hudson, Fl, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the age of 77. Born to Ramona McDowe, and a life long resident of Florida, Thomas was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam war and proud member of NamKnights. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Kathy A. Perry and leaves his five children, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. Services will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at National Cremation and Burial Society from 12pm-4pm.
Latest News
- Pasco approves countywide property tax for paving projects
- Revamped South Holiday Library opens for business
- Tarpon Springs commission rejects housing project
- Man accused of battering several people in Spring Hill
- Public invited to open house for MaxHealth center in New Port Richey
- Arrest made in shooting at Spring Hill apartment complex
- Chevy pickup sought in hit-and-run on Dec. 6
- Driver sought in accident that killed bicyclist
- Four charged in Highpoint community drug bust
- Pasco Sheriff’s Office says beware of gift card scams
Most Popular
Articles
- Children’s talents shine at business fair
- Sign of the times for Hernando County School Board
- Probation officer charged with battery of three female victims
- Four charged in Highpoint community drug bust
- Man held on $499,000 bond after search of home
- Hernando Police Briefs
- New generation takes over in Brooksville
- Arrest made in shooting at Spring Hill apartment complex
- Dino & Dragons: The not so little show that could
- Two killed in crash on Snow Memorial Highway on Dec. 7
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.