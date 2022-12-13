Thomas L. Perry, of Hudson, Fl, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the age of 77. Born to Ramona McDowe, and a life long resident of Florida, Thomas was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam war and proud member of NamKnights. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Kathy A. Perry and leaves his five children, nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. Services will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022 at National Cremation and Burial Society from 12pm-4pm.