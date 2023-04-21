Sue Breeden passed away on April 16, 2023 in Dallastown, Pennsylvania. She was 88 years old. Sue was born in Nasons, Virginia-a small country town near Orange, VA. She was the youngest of five children. Soon after graduation and working as a secretary in Charlottesville, VA she met her first husband, John J. Magera and moved to Milford, Delaware where she raised her first child, Cynthia Diane. She then moved to Penbrook, PA, near Harrisburg where she and her husband worked and had two more children–a daughter, Sandra Gail and son Michael John. After her husband John passed away, Sue married Pete Packer in beautiful Maui, Hawaii. Shortly after their marriage, they decided to relocate from Pennsylvania to Glendale, Arizona. Sue was well traveled and visited most of the lower 48 states from Maine to California, and from Canada to the Bahamas. For nearly 20 years, Sue resided in New Port Richey, Florida, near Tarpon Springs, on the Gulf Coast of the state. Generous in spirit, she supported the AMVETS and provided Thanksgiving dinners to the homeless. She enjoyed visiting the many fantastic beaches in Clearwater and St. Petersburg and was an avid fan of the baseball team, the Tampa Bay Rays. She loved seafood, especially lobster and shrimp, playing 500 Rummy, and planting flowers. She loved music-favorites were Elvis, Neil Diamond and various jazz artists. Her favorite movie was Gone With The Wind. She is survived by her children, Cynthia, (husband Michael Freeman), Sandra and Mike (granddaughter Lindsay Jean Magera and her fiancé Jason White). Sue was preceded in death by her parents Delma Davis and Grace May Breeden, her half-brothers Robert, Ernest Eugene and half-sisters, Gladys Mae Johnson, and Gray Tweedy. Tribute donations may be made to the World Wildlife Federation, the National Park Foundation, and The Alzheimer’s Association.
Sue Breeden passed away on April 16, 2023 in Dallastown, Pennsylvania
-
- Updated
Latest News
- New Port Richey city manager gets 9% raise
- NPR parks to be (mostly) smoke-free soon
- John Eric Hoover elected Port Richey mayor
- Man acquitted after Black Lives Matter arrest sues New Port Richey
- Davis defeats Connolly by 13 votes to become New Port Richey mayor
- Art Guild celebrates members’ talents
- Response to Fox Chapel incident has parents calling for dismissals
- Pasco County Parks announces summer camp registration
- School discipline aide arrested, charged after shooting incident
- Two injured in Corvette crash on I-75 in Pasco
Most Popular
Articles
- Three arrested on variety of charges
- Two in custody after drug raid at Spring Hill house
- Response to Fox Chapel incident has parents calling for dismissals
- Proposed recreation area: “100% it’s happening,” Jeff Rogers says
- Treasure in Anclote River Park? Capt. Joe thinks so
- Battle over books erupts again at School Board meeting
- Two injured in Corvette crash on I-75 in Pasco
- Man acquitted after Black Lives Matter arrest sues New Port Richey
- School discipline aide arrested, charged after shooting incident
- Tarpon Springs commissioner criticized for behavior
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.