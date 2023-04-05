Naomi Ignelzi

Naomi was born in South Haven, MI on April 14, 1927 and passed away March 28 with family by her side. She married Emil Ignelzi in 1971. After closing Emil’s Appliances, they retired in Florida where they were actively involved in the VFW in Port Richey and New Port Richey. They later moved to Dunnellon, FL where she remained actively involved in the VFW. Naomi was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Emil Ignelzi; her son Harold Linden, Jr.; her step-son Paul Ignelzi; her great-granddaughter Sheana Orkies and her great grandson Craig Dambrowski. She is survived by her daughters Darice Linden, Mary Lou Burkett and Pamela Corneliussen; step-son Tim Ignelzi; step daughter Teresa Ignelzi; 11 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Memorial service and celebration of life for Naomi A. Ignelzi of Ocala, FL will be held at 3pm Tuesday, April 18 at Angela S. Santos VFW Post 4781, 9401 SW 110th St. Ocala, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice Care or Angela S. Santos