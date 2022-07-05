Nancy passed away peacefully in Concord, N.H at the age of 97. She was a previous resident of Pointe Alexis in Tarpon Springs, FL. and New London N.H. She was predeceased by her loving husband Donald M. Johnson.
She was born in Cambridge, England and adopted at the age of seven along with her two brothers, George from Scotland and Paul from Wales. Nancy attended schools in in the Boston area. She married Don Johnson in 1945 on a weekend leave during World War II. She grew a victory garden in the backyard and volunteered to drive a truck around Don’s Army/Airforce base while he served overseas.
She was the mother of 2 girls and 4 boys, grandmother to 8 and great-grandmother to 11 children. When asked during her sixth pregnancy if she was Catholic, she replied” no, just a passionate Protestant”.
She lived a long eventful life, but never forgot how fortunate she was. She kept in contact with everyone she met, loved to entertain and treated all with kindness, grace and good humor. She will be missed by all who knew her.
