Michael David Myers went to be the Lord on January 17, 2023. He passed away from natural causes in his home. He was proceeded in death by his father Arthur David Myers Jr, his mother Norine Predl and his sister Patricia Shaughnessy. He was laid to rest at the Fort Meyers Cemetery with full honors.
Michael David Myers went to be the Lord on January 17, 2023
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle
- Brooksville woman killed in hit and run, driver contacts FHP
- Hawks to play first pre-season football game Saturday, Jan. 21
- New Port Richey motorcyclist killed in accident
- Hernando graduation rate falls in 2022
- Hernando Police Briefs
- Brooksville residents voice unhappiness at proposed ballfield contract change
- Four charged in Highpoint community drug bust
- Hernando News Briefs
- Residential development plans draw angry crowd
Most Popular
Articles
- Spring Hill doctor charged with indecent exposure
- St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Brooksville resident Christopher Newman dies at age 48
- Brooksville man killed in crash on U.S. 19
- Pasco commissioners want new rental communities to look nicer
- Brooksville residents voice unhappiness at proposed ballfield contract change
- Four charged in Highpoint community drug bust
- Hernando News Briefs
- Smoky ‘Q,’ hot blues on the menu at Pigz in Z’Hills BBQ & Blues Festival
- New Port Richey motorcyclist killed in accident
- Vegetation Management – Your Questions Answered
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.