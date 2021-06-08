Mary Butler

Mary Butler, "Alice," 95, passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2021. She was a devoted member of St. Ignatius Of Antioch Catholic Church, Tarpon Springs, FL. She was born in Holyoke, MA on October 15, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Dennis and Marie (Russette) Lynch. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 74 years, Robert Butler; her parents Dennis and Marie (Russette) Lynch; her daughter, Linda Deorocki; her brothers, James and Raymond Lynch; her sisters Rose Millen, Barbara Lynch and Jacqueline Roy. She leaves behind her adoring family... husband of Linda Deorocki, Bernard, of Holyoke, MA; sons Robert Butler (wife Cynthia) of Granby, MA, Allen Butler of New Port Richey, FL, James Butler of New Port Richey, FL ; daughters Debra Clauson (husband Duane) of Agawam, MA, Theresa DeGiulio (husband William) of Longmeadow, MA, and Barbara Laliberte (partner Michael) of Springfield, MA; 14 Grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren; her sister Patricia Bergeron of South Hadley, MA. Alice also leaves behind many extended family members and friends who are like family. Alice and her mother were WOW's (Women's Ordnance Worker's) for the Springfield Armory in Springfield, MA. Alice will always be remembered for her, "Love Of Life." She was a social butterfly, loved Bingo, cards, games, dancing, and her beloved Red Sox; however, her love for her family was first and foremost. She, "Loved Us More," as she would proclaim! Funeral services and a Celebration of her life will be held at a later date, due to Covid-19. After life services have been entrusted to Michel's-Lundquist Funeral Home and Crematory, in New Port Richey, FL. Visit www.michels-lundquist.com for online condolences . In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org or by contacting 1-800-242-8721.