The family of Mark Maloney, age 84, are grieving the loss of our father who passed away on 12/9/22. We’ll greatly miss the man who would recite poetry & was well known for his love of camping, hiking, biking, canoeing & skiing. Mark lived in MA, VT & FL. In his later years he enjoyed golf, bocce, billiards & swimming. He was preceded in death by his sisters Karen & Cathy. He’s survived by his sisters Joanne & Judy; children Mark, Kevin, David, Michele, Patricia; mother of his children, ‘sweetheart’ Elaine; 11 beloved grand children; 6 great grand children; a vast group of extended family & friends. A private celebration of life will be held in the future.
