Mae Frances Fritzsche (nee, Geiger) passed away December 6, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 23, 1927 to Elizabeth and Bernhardt Geiger, Mae attended beauty school in 1941 and worked as a hairdresser most of her life. In 1947, she married Robert Edward Fritzsche to whom she remained happily in love with until his passing in 2008. Together, they had two sons, R. Wayne and Gregory Matthew, and raised them on a small farm in Sewell, New Jersey. Upon reaching their golden years, Mae and Robert moved to Holiday, Florida to live out the rest of their days. Mae enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and sewing, and made too many baby blankets, sweaters, and quilts to keep track of – all of which she gave away to friends, family, and members of the community. Deeply religious, Mae was known to rise early for her morning devotions and pray for people. Belief in God and Jesus Christ was a central part of her life and could be seen in her caring and generous nature. Mae passed away at the residence of Eileen Fritzsche, her daughter-in-law. She was preceded in death by her son Gregory. She is survived by her son R. Wayne, 6 grandchildren (Jason, Jon, Heather, Alison, Benjamin, and Kelsey), and 8 great-grandchildren. She will have a Celebration of Life at Susie Too’s Restaurant, 8010 Old County Rd 54, New Port Richey, FL 34653, on January 21, 2023 between 2pm and 5pm.
Mae Frances Fritzsche (nee, Geiger) passed away December 6, 2022
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Know more to help stop human trafficking
- Unbeaten Palm Harbor University Hurricanes win Champions League title
- Art events for January in Hernando County
- Three home teams are rec-select hockey finalists
- Capitol Theatre to present Marc Broussard
- Capitol Theatre to present The Manhattan Transfer
- The Mavericks to perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall
- Ruth Eckerd Hall to present Larry the Cable Guy
- DFAC winter exhibits offers glimpse into mind of Christopher Skura
- Opening: New movie releases
Most Popular
Articles
- The 117th edition of Tarpon Springs’ Epiphany celebration ‘returns to normal’
- City resists request for $20,000 for apartment complex
- School Board approves contracts for multiple projects
- City’s cemetery needs better care, new board member says
- Art events for January in Hernando County
- HCSO traffic deputies busy over New Year’s weekend
- Girl, 7, dies of injuries in Dec. 29 accident on State Road 54
- Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
- Hernando Briefs
- Revamped South Holiday Library opens for business
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.