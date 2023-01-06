Mae Frances Fritzsche (nee, Geiger) passed away December 6, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 23, 1927 to Elizabeth and Bernhardt Geiger, Mae attended beauty school in 1941 and worked as a hairdresser most of her life. In 1947, she married Robert Edward Fritzsche to whom she remained happily in love with until his passing in 2008. Together, they had two sons, R. Wayne and Gregory Matthew, and raised them on a small farm in Sewell, New Jersey. Upon reaching their golden years, Mae and Robert moved to Holiday, Florida to live out the rest of their days. Mae enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and sewing, and made too many baby blankets, sweaters, and quilts to keep track of – all of which she gave away to friends, family, and members of the community. Deeply religious, Mae was known to rise early for her morning devotions and pray for people. Belief in God and Jesus Christ was a central part of her life and could be seen in her caring and generous nature. Mae passed away at the residence of Eileen Fritzsche, her daughter-in-law. She was preceded in death by her son Gregory. She is survived by her son R. Wayne, 6 grandchildren (Jason, Jon, Heather, Alison, Benjamin, and Kelsey), and 8 great-grandchildren. She will have a Celebration of Life at Susie Too’s Restaurant, 8010 Old County Rd 54, New Port Richey, FL 34653, on January 21, 2023 between 2pm and 5pm.