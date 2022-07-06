Madalena (Madelyn) P. Vetrano, 83, formally of Middletown, CT and resident of New Port Richey, FL, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, June 24, 2022, after a brief illness. Madelyn was born on May 20, 1939, in Redstone Township, Fayette County, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Antoinetta (DiBartolomeo) Palmieri. She was predeceased by her son Shaun M. LaRosa. She was also predeceased by her stepson David A. Vetrano, and two sisters and one brother; Marie Palmieri, Carol Olson, and John Palmieri.
Madelyn was employed by Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT as the Director of Alumni & Development retiring in 1996. In 1998, she and her husband, John moved to New Port Richey, FL. She was an active woman who enjoyed many hobbies such as quilting, sewing, cooking, and baking. Her talent in the kitchen was like no other, from creating something like her family favorite and most delicious pasta sauce to a sweet apple pie and delicious Christmas cookies and her famous peanut butter cookies; she made it look so effortless always. Spending time with her husband John, was one of her favorite things to do. Madelyn and John enjoyed a simple, yet beautiful life full of love, happiness, and contentment together. Madelyn was a member of Generations Christian Church in Trinity, FL and she loved attending service every Sunday with her daughter and son-in-law. Madelyn is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, John F. Vetrano. She is also survived by her children, Michele (Thomas) Leahy of New Port Richey, FL and Steven J. LaRosa of Palm Coast, FL. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joshua (Morgan) Leahy, Janessa (Daniel) Allen, Audrey LaRosa, April LaRosa, Alyssa LaRosa, Vanessa Vetrano, Daniel Vetrano and by her great granddaughter, her sweet puppy girl as she called her, Addyson Grace Allen. Madelyn is also survived by one brother, Joseph Palmieri and his wife Virginia and two dear sisters-in-law, Angela Lepro and her husband Myron and Mary Audet. She is also survived by many nieces, and nephews. John and her family will be hosting a Celebration of Life in September in Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Madelyn's memory to the American Stroke Association or breastcancer.org
