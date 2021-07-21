Lynn M. Crumbo, 69, of New Port Richey, died June 14 following a brief illness. A native of Kokomo, Ind., Ms. Crumbo attended Indiana University and forged a 40-year career as a radiologic technologist at hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers in Indiana and the Tampa Bay area. Following retirement, Lynn dedicated her life to caring for her elderly parents. She did everything from cooking meals and making doctors’ appointments to decorating their home for Christmas and updating photographs of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her spare time, Lynn enjoyed going on sea cruises with friends and family, making occasional forays to Disney World and Daytona Beach, and frequently sharing a box of Belgian chocolates with her mother. Sipping a cold beer and watching the sunset at Hudson Beach with friends and family was a treat for Lynn. She also was a nurturing “dog mom” to three Shih Tzus that pulled at her heartstrings: Benny, Cody and Tyler. A breast cancer survivor, Lynn was a frequent participant in fundraising efforts for the Susan G. Komen organization. She is survived by her mother, Yvonne Crumbo, of Port Richey; brothers Charles, of Columbia, S.C.; and Jack, of Fort Pierce; five nieces and a nephew. Also surviving are an aunt, Wanda Shipp, of Fort Myers; and an uncle, Ronald Crumbo, of Kent, Wash. She was predeceased by her father, William A. Crumbo, of Port Richey. Prevatt Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements. The family plans to place her remains in a cremation niche at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery, Kokomo, Ind. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations in Lynn’s memory be made to the Susan G. Komen organization.
