Kathleen (Katy) Marie Greiner
November 23, 1934 – February 5, 2022 - Former Colonia, New Jersey resident passed away peacefully in Port Richey in her sleep on February 5, 2022. She was 87 years old. She proudly graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University and was a Registered Nurse, specializing in OBGYN/Labor and Delivery. At 20 years old she met the love of her life Robert Greiner in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. They wed April 19, 1958, four years after that day by the beach. She retired to New Port Richey Florida at 63. Her family was her greatest joy and she dedicated herself to providing a loving and nurturing home. She loved all animals. She leaves behind her dog Shadow. She is predeceased by her husband Bob Greiner. Surviving are her children Allison Greiner McGann, Lynne Greiner, Peggy Greiner-Finn and Robert Greiner. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren, Jamie Lyon, Christopher Worker, Sarah Finn, Michael Finn, Victoria Greiner-McGann, Ian McGann and her 2 great grandchildren on the way. She will watch over all of us from heaven.
No service will be held at this time. Family and friends will gather this summer to celebrate her life.
We ask that in lieu of flowers you consider donating to Jenks R&R – Jenks Ranch and Equine Rescue in her memory. More information may be found at: https://www.facebook.com/jenksranchandrescue
