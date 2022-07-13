Judith ("Judy") Huskey Balkcom, 76

Judith ("Judy") Huskey Balkcom, 76, of Sevierville, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence ("Cotton") Robertson and Martha Robertson. Judy is survived and will be missed by her husband, Rich Balkcom, her son Tyler Huskey (Rachel), her grandchildren, Jack, Will, and Craig Huskey, her brother, Mike Robertson (Jean Ann), niece Allison Delashmit (Drew), and nephew, Dr. John Michael Robertson. Judy will also be missed by Rich's children, Christine, Rick, and Geoff (Nicole), and grandson, William.Judy grew up in Powell Valley, Tennessee, and graduated from Lincoln Memorial University. Judy co-owned a dress shop, Another Me, in Sevierville and Gatlinburg and BodyShapers. Judy then became manager of the Tanger Factory Outlet mall in Pigeon Forge and in Sevierville. After retiring from Tanger, she served as vice-president of marketing of BAI Financial. Judy's family and many friends, who were just like family, will miss her. We are all encouraged by her faith in Jesus Christ and her willingness to accept God's will in her battle with cancer. Her husband, Rich, and daughter in law, Rachel, served Judy so well during her illness. In lieu flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mountain Hope Good Shepard Clinic in Sevierville and First Baptist Church Gatlinburg, designated for the Youth Shelter. A service in celebration of Judy's life was held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at First Baptist Church Gatlinburg. Burial was held at Emerts Cove Cemetery in Pittman Center on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com