James A Greenfield, 93, passed away peacefully at his home in New Port Richey, FL on July 17, 2022. He was born March 21, 1929, in Andover, MA to Lydia and Maurice Greenfield. In 1948 he enlisted in the United States Army where he was stationed in Heidleberg, Germany where he met the love of his life, Linda. Jim served his country for 8 years and was awarded the Army of Occupation Medal, the National Defense Medal, and the Medal of Good Conduct. Jim and his wife Linda owned the German Restaurant, Alt Heidelberg in Merrimack and were the proud owners of Greenfield Industries, a sheet metal fabrication business in Merrimack for over 20 years. Jim also served his local community as a member of the Merrimack Volunteer Fire Department and the Chamber of Commerce where he was the driving force behind the establishment of "Junior National Management Day" in 1972. In 2005, Jim and his wife Linda retired to Florida fulfilling a dream of warm weather and water views. They quickly made friends in their community and spent many days fishing off their dock and nights at the community clubhouse having dinner with friends. Jim was known for his funny stories, sharp wit, and generous heart. He was an avid Boston/New England fan and will always be remembered in his Boston Red Sox or Patriot's sweatshirt and jeans with the game playing in the background. In these last few years since Linda's passing and as his sight failed, he became more dependent on his neighbors which broadened his friendship circle to include several furry four-legged friends. "Mr. Jim" was a friend to all and will be missed by many, including Barclay, Coco, and Clea. In his last days he was peaceful, comfortable, and surrounded by many of these family and friends. Jim's family would like to extend an enormous heart felt thank you to his caregivers, Miriam and Carolanne. Because of their commitment and loving care, he was able to remain in the comfort of his home during his final months. James was proceeded in death by his wife of 65 years, Linda, his son Richard Greenfield, his daughter Shirley Ramsden, his brothers Harry and Maurice, and sister Ruby. He is survived by his sister Edith, his granddaughters Carla Parry of Florida, Heather Greenfield and Hillary Hammond, both from New Hampshire. He also leaves behind 7 great grandchildren Jade Parry, Paige Johnson, Ashton Parry, Hayden, Bristol, Addison and Hunter Powell. A graveside service with military honors was held at Last Rest Cemetery, 13 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack NH on Friday, July 29th at 11 AM. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Gulf Harbor Woodlands Clubhouse in New Port Richey Florida on August 14th, 2022 from 12 - 2 PM. All are welcome to come share memories and celebrate Jim's life. Kindly visit rivetfuneralhome.com to leave a message of condolence for the family.
