On March 17, 2022, Jacqueline (Jacque) Ann Harney 86, of Clinton, NJ passed away after a brief illness with her husband by her side. Jacqueline was born September 28, 1935, in Jersey City, NJ to the late Elizabeth Hagemann and Jack Wilson. While attending Snyder High School she met her loving husband, John Harney whom she married in 1955. Together they raised their family in Clinton, NJ for 66 years.
Jacqueline was an avid reader and loved to travel especially spending time at their home at the Jersey Shore in Silver Beach, and Florida. She loved her pets, gardening and entertaining her family and friends. She worked at New Jersey Bell before joining her husband, John, in the Insurance Business. While raising her children she owned, The Clothes Basket, a Consignment Store in Clinton and served as President of the Clinton Public School Board of Education and then on the Board of Education for the State of New Jersey. She was active in the Clinton Women’s Junior Club, 50-year member of, Stewart 166 of The Eastern Star and served on the Ladies Auxiliary of the Clinton Fire Department. Jacqueline’s love of The Town of Clinton, continued as she served on the town’s Guild and Historic Commission and volunteered her time helping the Rotary with the Annual Rubber Ducky Race. For 25 years she enjoyed volunteering at the Information Desk at The Hunterdon Medical Center.
Jacqueline is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, John Harney of Clinton, daughter, Jackie and Robert Weir of Ossining, NY. Son, John (Jay) Harney and wife Ulrike of Ettenheim, Germany. Daughter, Judi and Fred Sifuentes of Clinton, NJ and Daughter, Jennifer and Ron Fimiani of York, PA. Grandchildren, John Weir (Colorado), Milena Harney (Germany), James Weir and wife Ashley (New York), Christopher Harney (Germany) Matt Weir and wife Kelsey (New York), Luca and Lance Fimiani (Pennsylvania) and Freddy Sifuentes (New Jersey). Great Grandchildren, Luther Weir (New York)
A gathering of Family and friends will be held on Friday, March 25 from 4:00 to 8:00pm at Martin Funeral Home 1761 Route 31 Clinton, NJ. Funeral service will be held at The Clinton Presbyterian Church, 91 Center St. Clinton, NJ on Saturday, March 26 at 10:00 am with Pastor Tracey Henry officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Center St. Clinton, NJ. A link will be provided here before the funeral service, for those who wish to view the service via livestream. For further information or to share memories with Jacqueline’ family please visit www.martinfh.com
Because Jacqueline’s love of gardening, orchids and houseplants, the family would love to see as many of these items surrounding her. The family will arrange for items to be donated to The Hunterdon Care Center and other local organizations
